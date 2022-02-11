Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Patrick Shikure admitted to promising Selina Vukinu Ambe a State House job. /CFM

Kenya

Kamiti Maximum Prison convict defrauds job seeker Sh800,000

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – A convict serving a life sentence at the Kamiti Maximum Prison for the last 15 years has admitted to receiving Sh800,000 fraudulently from a job seeker.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo, Patrick Shikure admitted to promising Selina Vukinu Ambe a State House job.

Shikure also stated that he used the name of Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to defraud Ambe in 2020 while at the prison where he is serving his life jail term.

He received the money after promising her that he could help her secure a job as a Human Resource manager at State House.

He is set to be sentenced on February 22.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Activist petitions High Court to have Kinoti take away more guns from Wanjigi

NAIROBI Kenya Nov 30 – A Human Rights Activist has moved to court seeking to compel the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest...

November 30, 2021

World

3 Kamiti prison escapees handed 15 month sentence after pleading guilty

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Three terror convicts who were re-arrested after escaping from Kamiti Maximum prison have been sentenced to a further 15...

November 29, 2021

Top stories

3 terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti prison arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum prison have been arrested in Kitui. Director of Criminal Investigations George...

November 18, 2021

Top stories

Kenya prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo sacked and arrested over terrorists’ escape

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Kenya’s head of prisons Wycliffe Ogallo was sacked and arrested immediately Wednesday following the escape of three dangerous terrorists...

November 17, 2021