Kalua’s Green Thinking Action Party to hold NDC at Bomas tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – The Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) is set to hold its National Delegates Conference tomorrow at the Bomas of Kenya.

Party leader and founder, Environmentalist Kalua Green, said all is set for the NDC that will be attended by more than 1,000 delegates from across the country.

“It will be a big day for us as a party,” Kalua Green said, “all is set and we are all excited about it.”

He said the NDC was convened to ratify key decisions ahead of the August election as succession politics takes shape in the country.

“This is a party that will transform the country’s politics and this can be confirmed from the high number of applicants we are receiving to be aspirants on our party in the August election,” he said, and declared, “this is a party for all, we welcome everybody on board and we do not discriminate.”

Kalua green says his party is mainly aimed at bringing change, human rights equality and freedom for all Kenyans.

It was founded on principles of sustainability and green principles as the foundation, and “Green Thinking” as its primary philosophy.

“This is a party that aspires to realize a people-centered Government enabled by the transformative political leadership and aimed at empowering Kenyan households as primary drivers of National Development and Growth,” Kalua Green said.

The Party was founded by a group of professionals with backgrounds in the environment and development sectors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It strives to be an alternative political party showing Green Thinking across the board, particularly on matters of governance.