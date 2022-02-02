Kalonzo blasts Ruto, Mudavadi calling their alliance ‘Kenya Kwisha’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has no kind words for the ‘Kenya Kwanza’ alliance of Deputy President William Ruto, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Asked by journalists if One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will join Ruto’s camp, he said, “hiyo ni Kenya Kwisha (that is Kenya finished).

He spoke Wednesday when OKA welcomed Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua with whom they intend to sign a coalition agreement to be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties on February 28.

Kalonzo has made it clear, OKA is “welcoming like-minded parties to join us.”

Kalonzo’s remarks signal the possibility of their resolve to field a single presidential candidate to take on Ruto and Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja.

The Wiper leader has denied reports that OKA could join the ODM-led Azimio Movement as misleading.