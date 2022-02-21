Kalonzo stuck with Raila third time in a row

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21-Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a troubled man, haunted by which political decision to take ahead of the 2022 polls as the clock is ticking.

His quest to go it alone in the August 9 elections remains dim as key leaders from his own political backyard have since rallied behind other presidential contenders, leaving him a lonely man.

Musyoka is left with only two options, to either join the Raila Odinga Azimio la Umoja Movement or go it alone at the ballot where his victory is high unlikely.

The Wiper Leader seems to be a cornered man with intense pressure to join Odinga being placed on him by several leaders in the region.

In 2021, Musyoka declared that he will not support Odinga for President in the forthcoming General Election.

In an interview he had stated that he would be “the most stupid person on earth” to endorse Odinga, who was his co-principal in the National Super Alliance (NASA), for the third consecutive time.

“For me, as of now, it is unthinkable that I, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, would support Raila Odinga for the third time. I would be the most stupid fellow on earth to go and support — for the third time — a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity,” said Kalonzo.

The man who he said he will be most stupid to join hands with, is the exact fellow he now has no option but to join hands with judging from the choices available.

Over the weekend the Wiper Leader held a meeting with Odinga in Mombasa with indications that a reunion will ultimately be possible.

By extension, the rest of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders – Gideon Moi (KANU), Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP)- will be co-opted into the agreement.

Details of the meeting remains scanty, but sources claim that Musyoka issued a list of irreducible minimums should he sacrifice his presidential ambitions to join Odinga.

With the sealing of the pact between Azimio and OKA almost finalised, the unveiling of the political marriage between the two is expected during the twin National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Feb 25 and 26 by ODM and Jubilee.

Last weekend, during a rally in Mombasa, Musyoka intimated that indeed political union talks were ongoing in the background.

“We’re ready to negotiate with like-minded outfits who are not corrupt. The corrupt are the ones behind the massive unemployment facing Kenya,” he said.

Due to mistrust and betrayal witnessed during the political pact agreement between ODM and Wiper in the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA), the alliance have felt it safer to strike and agreement with ruling party headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Give us the opportunity to negotiate with like-minded parties and then we will give way forward. You all know where we can’t dare go, kindly pray for us,” Moi stated.

Three Governors in Ukambani led by Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) have since declared support for Odinga presidential bid and hit the ground running to popularize his candidature.

It may however come at a cost as Musyoka’s lieutenants in Wiper Party are sharply divided on the anticipated move by their party leader to join hands with Odinga.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr is vehemently opposed to Odinga-Musyoka reunion insisting that the perceived Ukambani Kingpin is not doomed to join any single coalition but has the purview to initiate talks with any political alliance.

On the other hand, Kalonzo allies led by Makueni MP Dan Maanzo have cautioned that it would be a big mistake for Musyoka to support Ruto in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.