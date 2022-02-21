Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga with Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka during the later's National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on November 25, 2021.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo stuck with Raila third time in a row

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21-Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a troubled man, haunted by which political decision to take ahead of the 2022 polls as the clock is ticking.

His quest to go it alone in the August 9 elections remains dim as key leaders from his own political backyard have since rallied behind other presidential contenders, leaving him a lonely man.

Musyoka is left with only two options, to either join the Raila Odinga Azimio la Umoja Movement or go it alone at the ballot where his victory is high unlikely.

The Wiper Leader seems to be a cornered man with intense pressure to join Odinga being placed on him by several leaders in the region.

In 2021, Musyoka declared that he will not support Odinga for President in the forthcoming General Election.

In an interview he had stated that he would be “the most stupid person on earth” to endorse Odinga, who was his co-principal in the National Super Alliance (NASA), for the third consecutive time.

“For me, as of now, it is unthinkable that I, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, would support Raila Odinga for the third time. I would be the most stupid fellow on earth to go and support — for the third time — a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity,” said Kalonzo.

The man who he said he will be most stupid to join hands with, is the exact fellow he now has no option but to join hands with judging from the choices available.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Over the weekend the Wiper Leader held a meeting with Odinga in Mombasa with indications that a reunion will ultimately be possible.

By extension, the rest of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders – Gideon Moi (KANU), Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP)- will be co-opted into the agreement.

Details of the meeting remains scanty, but sources claim that Musyoka issued a list of irreducible minimums should he sacrifice his presidential ambitions to join Odinga.

With the sealing of the pact between Azimio and OKA almost finalised, the unveiling of the political marriage between the two is expected during the twin National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Feb 25 and 26 by ODM and Jubilee.

Last weekend, during a rally in Mombasa, Musyoka intimated that indeed political union talks were ongoing in the background.

“We’re ready to negotiate with like-minded outfits who are not corrupt. The corrupt are the ones behind the massive unemployment facing Kenya,” he said.

Due to mistrust and betrayal witnessed during the political pact agreement between ODM and Wiper in the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA), the alliance have felt it safer to strike and agreement with ruling party headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Give us the opportunity to negotiate with like-minded parties and then we will give way forward. You all know where we can’t dare go, kindly pray for us,” Moi stated.

Three Governors in Ukambani led by Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) have since declared support for Odinga presidential bid and hit the ground running to popularize his candidature.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It may however come at a cost as Musyoka’s lieutenants in Wiper Party are sharply divided on the anticipated move by their party leader to join hands with Odinga.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr is vehemently opposed to Odinga-Musyoka reunion insisting that the perceived Ukambani Kingpin is not doomed to join any single coalition but has the purview to initiate talks with any political alliance.

On the other hand, Kalonzo allies led by Makueni MP Dan Maanzo have cautioned that it would be a big mistake for Musyoka to support Ruto in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto most preferred presidential candidate with 38pc, Raila 27pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) show that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred...

4 days ago

Top stories

Leo Ni Leo Remix – Baba The Artist

6 days ago

Kenya

Kalonzo asks church to play active role in Kenya’s politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has asked the church not to tire in praying for peace...

February 13, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

HESBON OWILLA: If Raila is a project, then he is the people’s project

It is now becoming increasingly embarrassing to watch the campaign trail. I mean, is it that these politicians on the campaign trails are easily...

February 12, 2022

Kenya

OKA has not set conditions to work with Azimio La Umoja, Kalonzo says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Wiper Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has refuted claims that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has placed conditions and irreducible...

February 7, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We won’t allow you to succeed yourself-Mudavadi tells Uhuru

VIHIGA, Kenya Feb 6 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of attempting to...

February 6, 2022

Kenya

“Umechezwa, Utawachwa kwa mataa,” Mudavadi tells Raila

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 4 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has told Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that he is likely to...

February 4, 2022

Kenya

Raila takes Azimio La Umoja campaign to Nyandarua County

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday set to tour Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County...

February 1, 2022