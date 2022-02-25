Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga with Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka during the later's National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on November 25, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo says OKA joining Azimio but will unveil presidential candidate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals are finally joining Azimio La Umoja after weeks of speculation on which way they were headed.

On Friday evening, OKA principals led by Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo of United Democratic Party (UDP) said they are in talks with Jubilee and ODM to form a giant alliance.

“OKA is in talks with Jubilee and ODM to form a coalition to be known as Azimio One Kenya Alliance,” Kalonzo told a news conference late Friday, flanked by his co-principals.

And he insisted that OKA will still field a presidential candidate who will be unveiled in due course, sending Kenyans into more confusion given key players in Azimio-ODM and Jubilee-have already settled on Raila Odinga as the flag bearer.

On Saturday, ODM and Jubilee will hold separate National Delegates Conventions (NDC’s) to ratify various resolutions, key among them being projecting Odinga as the coalition’s presidential candidate.

The two parties have already signed coalition agreements with more than 15 parties.

 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

 

 

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Senator Githiomi quits ruling Jubilee to join Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — Nyandarua Senator and Senate Lands Committee Chairperson Mwangi Githiomi on Friday ditched ruling Jubilee Party to join Deputy President...

8 hours ago

BUDGET

Sh2.075tn budget ceiling proposal triggers anger in divided House

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 — Business in the National Assembly was briefly disrupted on Thursday after MPs engaged in shouting matches and name-calling during...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Raila invites Wiper, KANU, UDP, to formation of Azimio La Umoja Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has invited Wiper Party, KANU, United Democratic Party (UDP) and other...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto says he respects President Kenyatta’s decision to support Raila

KITUI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he respects the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to support Orange Democatic Movement...

1 day ago

Top stories

ODM endorses Azimio, proposes Raila as its flag bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has ratified a decision to join the Azimio La Umoja coalition. The party’s Secretary-General...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto can only scale Mt Kenya with my blessings: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has labeled Deputy President William Ruto as unfit for office in the latest escalation of a...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila is biggest threat to devolution: Ruto

MAKUENI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Deputy President William Ruto has said opposition leader Raila Odinga is the biggest threat to devolution.  The Deputy President...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru: Church leaders taking corruption money will go to hell

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23- President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned church leaders taking corruption money from politicians, in an apparent reference to his Deputy William...

2 days ago