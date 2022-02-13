Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kalonzo said that the church must be at the centre of the national discourse to guide the country towards cohesive and peaceful elections. /CFM

Kenya

Kalonzo asks church to play active role in Kenya’s politics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has asked the church not to tire in praying for peace in the country even as he stated that he will not embrace people motivated by negative energies as he forges ahead with his quest for Presidency.

The Wiper Leader stressed that the church must be at the centre of the national discourse to guide the country towards a cohesive and peaceful elections as the political heat rises by the day.

Kalonzo pointed out that those emitting negative energies and branding others for self-seeking moments must be called out on who they are and further ignored completely.

The Wiper Leader who seemed to respond in a veiled manner to the Ukambani Governors says leadership is not for the self-seekers but a calling to serve humanity.

“I went into politics because I felt it is calling to serve humanity in that stage, if it were for self-seeking, then I would not have even tried” said Kalonzo

The Wiper boss who spoke at the Eagle Christian Church international in Karen added that political heat is rising by the day and so the church must take its rightful role in the society of praying and guiding the moral fabric of the society.

He explained that the supreme law of the land gives God prominence in the preamble by declaring that country is under his supreme protection.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

OKA has not set conditions to work with Azimio La Umoja, Kalonzo says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Wiper Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has refuted claims that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has placed conditions and irreducible...

6 days ago

Kenya

Mudavadi was to deputise me as running mate, Kalonzo says of OKA pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) had agreed to have him as presidential...

January 28, 2022

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: OKA campaigns in Makueni County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Cyrus Jirongo together with bunsinessman Jimi Wajigi were today in...

January 28, 2022

Kenya

I am the ‘Buffalo Soldier,’ OKA is stronger than ever, Kalonzo says

KITUI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the One Kenya Alliance is stronger than ever following their walkout with Baringo Senator...

January 27, 2022

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gideon Moi hold first rally after Mudavadi ‘earthquake’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi have held the first One Kenya Alliance rally after the ‘earthquake’...

January 27, 2022

Kenya

Ruto in Kiambu, Kalonzo in Kitui as Raila receives ANC defectors

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27-Deputy President William Ruto will on Thursday tour Kiambu as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga receives Amani National Congress...

January 27, 2022

Kenya

Is Kalonzo seeking an alliance with Wanjigi?

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – The question on the minds of many is whether businessman Jimi Wanjigi has joined hands with Wiper Leader Kalonzo...

January 26, 2022

Kenya

Kibwana urges Kalonzo to join Raila under Azimio La Umoja

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has urged Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to Join Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga under...

January 26, 2022