Kalonzo asks church to play active role in Kenya’s politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has asked the church not to tire in praying for peace in the country even as he stated that he will not embrace people motivated by negative energies as he forges ahead with his quest for Presidency.

The Wiper Leader stressed that the church must be at the centre of the national discourse to guide the country towards a cohesive and peaceful elections as the political heat rises by the day.

Kalonzo pointed out that those emitting negative energies and branding others for self-seeking moments must be called out on who they are and further ignored completely.

The Wiper Leader who seemed to respond in a veiled manner to the Ukambani Governors says leadership is not for the self-seekers but a calling to serve humanity.

“I went into politics because I felt it is calling to serve humanity in that stage, if it were for self-seeking, then I would not have even tried” said Kalonzo

The Wiper boss who spoke at the Eagle Christian Church international in Karen added that political heat is rising by the day and so the church must take its rightful role in the society of praying and guiding the moral fabric of the society.

He explained that the supreme law of the land gives God prominence in the preamble by declaring that country is under his supreme protection.