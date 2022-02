NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is leading his fellow One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) that will endorse Raila Odinga as the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate.

Kalonzo is accompanied at the NDC with KANU party leader Gideon Moi and the United Democratic party’s Cyrus Jirongo. Martha Karua is missing in action.

Developing story…..