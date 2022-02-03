Kagwe, Matiangi unveil rapid results vaccination campaign to reach 70pc of Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has unveiled a rapid results vaccination campaign targeting 1 million unvaccinated Kenyans daily over a period of ten days.

The initiative jointly launched with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will see at least 10 million Kenyans receive a COVID-19 jab in a bid to increase the number of vaccinated persons to 23 million.

Kagwe and Matiangi said the ultimate goal is to have at least 70 per cent of the country’s population vaccinated.

“The drive aims to create a strong heard immunity against COVID-19 and its variants,” the Interior Ministry which is set to mobilize resources for public education to bolster the exercise said.

Kagwe termed the campaign as critical saying mass vaccination will go a long way in supporting the government’s efforts to keep the country’s economy open.

“Today marks an important occasion as we have partners who have come through to support us through mass vaccination drive,” Kagwe said even as urged Kenyans to get vaccinated to avoid hospitalization due to serious illness.

Kagwe made the remarks during a public meeting in Nairobi’s Dagoretti where he launched the campaign accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Mbadi.

Kenya has received a total of 24.6 million vaccines out of which 12.4 million have been administered.

A total of 5.7 million Kenyans have been fully vaccinated having received the complete dose which entails two shots for some vaccines including Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Another 6.6 million Kenyans have received a single dose and a due for the second.