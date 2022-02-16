Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Judiciary to train 1,000 court officials on management of poll disputes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE) is set to train 120 judges and 480 magistrates on management of poll disputes ahead of the August 9 General Election.

An additional 400 support staff will also be trained according to Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) Press Club Luncheon, the CJ stated that the committee is implementing a workplan that is geared towards ensuring that the Judiciary is prepared to handle the pre-election and post-election disputes.

“To this end, the Committee in collaboration with the Kenya Judiciary Academy (KJA), is developing a comprehensive Electoral Dispute Resolution (EDR) training programme for Judges, Judicial Officers, and Staff on matters of Electoral law especially emerging issues and areas of law reform and full activation of e-justice,” Koome who doubles up as the President of the Supreme Court said.

“The training and capacity building of the Training of Trainers (ToTs) were conducted from January 30, 2022 to February 6, 2022 paving way for trainings for Judges, Judicial officers and staff which commenced on February 14, 2022 and is expected to run up to July 22 2022,” she added.

In addition to training, the JCE’s workplan includes a plan of action relating to the updating and revision of the relevant Election Dispute Resolution (EDR) publications and material.

The JCE will also actively co-ordinate with the Judiciary Police Unit on provision of security for Judges, Judicial Officers, and staff during the hearing of electoral disputes.

The Committee was initially established in May 2012 as the Judiciary Working Committee on Elections Preparations (JWCEP) by the former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga as an ad hoc committee to coordinate and manage the handling of electoral disputes arising from the 2013 elections.

It has been made a permanent working committee in the Judiciary currently chaired by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, Judge of the Supreme Court, who is deputized by Justice Daniel Musinga, President of the Court of Appeal.

In concluding, she reiterated that the Judiciary appreciates that in the Kenyan context, the conduct of elections and settlement of electoral disputes has a bearing on state stability and the peaceful co-existence as a nation.

Koome affirmed that the Judiciary stands ready to defend the fairness and integrity of the electoral process by practicing “judicial hygiene” and enforcing the electoral standards and norms stipulated in the Constitution and electoral laws.

