Jubilee indicated that Ngirita has to be also cleared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Jubilee rejects Ann Ngirita’s application to vie until cleared by EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The Jubilee Party has rejected Ann Ngirita’s application to vie for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat until she is cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a statement, the party indicated that Ngirita has to be also cleared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Ngirita had sought to run for Woman Representative seat on a Jubilee ticket and officially announced her move to join the ruling party after ditching the United Democratic Alliance party (UDA).

“I was in UDA because Jubilee had lost its sense of direction. However, when President Uhuru Kenyatta began revamping the party, I decided to rejoin Jubilee,” she said.

Hours later, the party released a statement directing aspirants seeking to join the political outfit to first obtain a clean bill of health when it comes to integral issues as envisaged in the constitution.

“Such candidates must be cleared by the EACC, DCI, KRA and other relevant bodies as this is the only way we can truly safeguard the progress we have made as a county in the fight against graft,” the statement said.

In the statement, Jubilee asserted that criminals and candidates with a track record of corruption will not find a home in the party in the wake of August polls.

“They are however free to vie on parties known to accommodate graft lords, land grabbers, con artistes and money launderers, they will find a home there,” read the statement.

The directions by Jubilee party seeming like a direct message to Ngirita who was implicated in the 2015 multi-million-shilling NYS graft scandal with the matter still active in court.

Ngirita is accused of obtaining at least Sh59 million from the saga with properties belong to her and those of her mother, sister aAnne Nnd brother be forfeited to the State.

