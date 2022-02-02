Connect with us

Jubilee drops the last of Ruto’s remnants in House committees

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Six legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been formally ejected from their respective committees.

The ejection lawmakers in the last session by the National Assembly before the August 9 General Election targeted  UDA-allied members serving as committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

Those dewhipped include Katoo ole Metito (Kajiado South MP) who is the Chairperson of the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee and Willliam Kisang (Marakwet West) who chaired the ICT Committee.

Others expelled include David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), who steers the Energy Committee; Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), who is in charge of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee; Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia), the Vice Chair in the Agricultural and Livestock Committee and Ali Wario (Bura) who has been discharged from the Select Committee on Regional Integration, where he also served as the Chairperson.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said the legislators stand ejected and directed the Clerk of the House Michael Sialai to ensure the positions filled.

“That, The Clerk of the National Assembly expeditiously conducts elections to fill the resultant leadership vacancies in accordance with the procedure set out in Standing Order 179 relating to Conduct of elections of Chairperson and vice-Chairperson of a Committee,” said Muturi.

The speaker directed the committee on selection to expeditiously submit names to fill the vacancies occasioned by the removal of the six MPs  from the respective committees and nominate them for appointment in other committees.

“Every Member should have a fair chance to sit in at least one Committee, without appearing to entreat or beg any other party for a reasonable opportunity,” Muturi directed.

In January, Majority Whip in the National Assembly Emmanuel Wangwe addressed letters to the expunged lawmakers asking them to respond within a week.

“Pursuant to Standing Orders 176 (1) and 176 (2) you are hereby notified that the Jubilee party which nominated you intends to discharge you, you are hereby given 7 days to respond before you are discharged,” read Wangwe’s letter.

The ruling Jubilee party launched a move to tame rebels within its political fold in the National Assembly days after they passed the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021 in an acrimonious sitting.

The latest round of expulsions is the second targeting Ruto-allied lawmakers.

In June 2020, vocal Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale was replaced by his Kipipiri counterpart Amos Kimunya as the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly as the party kicked out rebels.

MPs Ben Washiali and Cecily Mbarire were also dethroned as  Majority Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip respectively.

The change was effected at a Jubilee National Assembly Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi

Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria, Joyce Korir(Bomet), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), and Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu) were among casualties of the onslaught unleashed at the peak of internal wrangles within Jubilee Party pitting Kenyatta’s allies against Ruto’s.

