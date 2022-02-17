Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Supreme Court faulted JSC for firing Boss without providing reasons for her termination. /CFM

Kenya

JSC erred in firing Gladys Boss as Chief Registrar, Supreme Court rules

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – The Supreme Court has ruled that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) erred in firing former Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Gladys Boss in 2013.  

The apex court in its ruling on Thursday faulted the JSC for firing Boss from the position which she barely held for one year without providing reasons for her termination. 

“The Court sets aside the Judgment of the Court of Appeal dated 19 September 2014; upholds the Judgment of the Employment and Labor Relations Court to the extent that the appellant’s right to fair administrative action and the right to access to information were violated; and refers the case back to the trial court for assessment of damages,” the court ruled.

Boss was dismissed by the Commission which was then chaired by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga on grounds of inability to perform the functions of the office, misbehavior, incompetence.

Other grounds are violation of the prescribed code of conduct for judicial officers, bankruptcy and violation of the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Court has consequently asked the Commission chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome to publish all procedures for all of its disciplinary and investigative processes within 90 days from the date of Judgment.

The Uasin Gishu Woman Representative moved to court on grounds that JSC violated her right to fair administrative action by failing to give reasons for her termination and also by failing to give her necessary documents to defend herself.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Supreme Court Judges retire to decide on BBI Appeal suit

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – The Seven-Judge bench of the Supreme Court that was hearing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal petition has now...

January 20, 2022

County News

Supreme Court urged to uphold BBI ruling in last day of appeal hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The Supreme Court Judges hearing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal petition have been urged to uphold the lower...

January 20, 2022

BBI

Activists who sunk BBI ship urge top court to resist pressure from Executive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Activists who mounted a successful case against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process at the Constitutional Court...

January 19, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta acted beyond mandate by initiating BBI drive, Lawyer insists

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been faulted for acting beyond his mandate by initiating a constitutional amendment process through the...

January 19, 2022

Kenya

Kenya’s top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Kenya’s highest court began Tuesday weighing a legal bid to revive government plans to shake up the country’s political...

January 18, 2022

Kenya

IEBC says Supreme Court ruling on quorum can impact Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has asked the Supreme Court to declare the lower courts’ ruling on...

January 18, 2022

BBI

AG asks Supreme Court to guarantee President immunity against prosecution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Office of the Attorney General insists that the President cannot be sued in his personal capacity while still...

January 18, 2022

BBI

Supreme Court rejects Karua’s plea for audience in BBI case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a request to recategorize three parties in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal...

January 18, 2022