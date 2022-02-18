Joho declines demand for a new house in divorce suit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has expressed his disapproval over a demand to provide his ex-wife with a new house as part of conditions precedent for the dissolution of their 11-year marriage.

A source privy to the divorce suit filed by Madina Giovanni Fazzini indicated that the Italian had bundled the demand for the house with upkeep for the two children she had with the flamboyant county chief.

“The governor agreed to continue supporting the children, but refused to approve the issue of buying a new house for the ex-wife. Joho was categorical that he will only continue supporting the family,” said the source

Fazzini, 32, was married to Joho under the Islamic law on February 11, 2011 under the Islamic Law and later had two daughters, now aged nine and eight.

She filed for divorce on January 26 at the Kadhi’s Court in Mombasa saying their marriage had broken down and that there was no hope for reconciliation.

“The substance of our marriage has been dissipated and has no basis be sustained from a league and/or social standpoint,” she said in court papers filed by her lawyer.

“There is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature or kind between the petitioner and respondent,” Fazzini’s advocate told the court.

Joho who sent his lawyer to represent hi in the case reportedly provided receipts to challenge Fazzini’s claims that he had seized supporting his children.

The Governor further said he was not opposed to Fazzini’s insistence on the custody of children

“I have instructions from my client not to oppose the issue of divorce. My client also does not oppose the plaintiff to have the custody of the children,” the court documents read in part.

The Kadhi allowed the divorce granting Joho “reasonable access to the minors.”

“The custody of the two minors is thereby vested in the plaintiff,” ruled the Kadhi.

Joho and Fazzini separated living quarters in January 2013 but the Governor later moved out from the matrimonial home in June 2013.