According to NEPHAK, Dr Muriuki died at 8.00pm Monday night after suffering from stage four colorectal cancer. /COURTESY

Kenya

Dr Joe Muriuki, first Kenyan to go public about HIV status dies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Dr Joe Muriuki, the first Kenyan to go public about his HIV status after being positive for thirty-five years has died.

According to the National Empowerment Network of People living with HIV/AIDS in Kenya (NEPHAK), Dr Muriuki died at 8.00pm Monday night.

The organization stated that that he had stage four colorectal cancer and had been receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital for two years.

Muriuki was an accountant at the Nairobi City Council in September 20, 1987when he revealed his HIV status.

A few months later, his son was born, and he was HIV negative.

By this time, he had already outlived the three months assigned to him by the doctors.

More to follow……

