The irony of Orengo’s representation of Sabina Chege

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 — In January 2017, when Siaya Senator in part utter these words to his Jubilee Party counterparts led by the then Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, “…you’ll be crying in my office to come and represent you.”

Chances are he never thought that he would be defending a Jubilee Party MP who had openly admitted that the ruling party rigged the 2017 presidential election.

Orengo made the famous remarks during the stormy debate on Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2016 held during a Senate Special Sitting held January 5, 2017.

For many following Tuesday’s proceedings must have seen the irony in the Orengo prophecy as he led the legal team defending Muranga Country Woman Representative Sabina Chege who was summoned to appear before the the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Committee over utterances she made at a rally in Vihiga County on Thursday.

Chege purportedly admitted that the 2017 election was rigged by the ruling Jubilee Party in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta further claiming that the governing party would do the same for Raila Odinga, Orengo’s Party Leader in the August 9 presidential election.

The Muranga County Woman Representative could not hide her appreciation as she took to the social media to express her admiration of the work done by Senior Counsels Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Martin Oloo who have previously handled high profile cases including Presidential Petitions before the country’s apex court.

“Thank you Senior Counsel. My legal team will keep you posted. Once again thank you soo much for the love and support. God bless you all,” she stated.

Lawyers Orengo, Amollo and Oloo delayed the commencement of the hearings after they raised queries on the poll agency’s jurisdiction in the matter.

Amollo argued that Sabina had not violated the Electoral Code of Conduct and further stated that the sentiments by the Murang’a Women Representative did not in any way touch on the conduct of the electoral commission.

Orengo cautioned the Wafula Chebukati-led commission that it will be treading on a dangerous path if it continues investigating the matter as already the Supreme Court had ruled that indeed the Commission had bungled the 2017 presidential polls.

“We raised five grounds as to why this matter should not proceed before the committee but they focused on 1 ground to make the decision they have jurisdiction. Utterances made by Sabina Chege don’t amount to the accusations made by the electoral commission,” the Siaya Senator said.