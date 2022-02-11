International Condom Day marked with calls to prioritize consent, safe sex

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Kenya celebrated International Condoms Day on Friday with calls to prioritize dialogue and safe sex.

The day was celebrated at an event held at Mysa grounds off Kangundo Road in Nairobi under the them ‘Chat and Check In.’



Organizers of the event also created awareness on unplanned pregnancies among Adolescent Girls and Young Women.



Fauzia Saya from Bar Hostess Empowerment Program (BHESP) and a member of Tausi Workforce took youths through consensual safe sex.

She engaged young people to acquire knowledge on the importance of seeking consent and how it will help a woman when having consensual sex.

“Feeling safe in sex is also about wearing condoms and negotiating about safer sex. Chatting with each other so we both agree on what we want to do without feeling pressure to do unsafe things,” Saya said.

“If we chat with each other, we are less likely to make assumptions about what the other person expects. Deciding to wear a condom is about keeping yourself safe, and your partners safe.”



Partner agencies took participants in different groups through demonstrations on how to use male condoms effectively using male and female models.

Maryanne Lisa from Tausi Workforce, an alliance representing Adolescent Girls and Young Women, facilitated sessions on the use of condoms and lubricants.

Lisa noted condoms have the ability to keep partners safe from infections and pregnancies.