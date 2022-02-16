Industrialization CAS Osiany mourns death of his father

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — Industrialization Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany is mourning the death of his father, Jared Obuola Osiany, who died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

Osiany through his social media accounts said he had lost his true friend.

“My father, my friend, OSIEPA has rested. Brave, Thoughtful, Wise, Measured, Forthright and Loving. That’s who we have lost. Always referring to me as OSIEPA (my friend), my father never called me by name,” stated Osiany.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his condolence to the family, eulogized the departed Osiany as a Kenyan patriot who served with distinction and excelled as a long serving public servant.

The President said Osiany, a former Community Services Manager at Sony Sugar Company was a progressive role model who mentored and inspired an entire generation of professionals.

“As a public servant, Osiany was highly respected for his excellent service, high integrity and resourcefulness especially during his long tenure as the Community Services Manager at Sony Sugar Company in South Nyanza,” President Kenyatta recalled.

Alongside his professional exploits, the President said Osiany was an astute promoter of small, micro and medium size enterprises where he mobilised resources and offered professional expertise for budding entrepreneurs.

“We appreciate that in his retirement, Osiany fully immersed himself in the small, micro and medium enterprises sector where he supported many upcoming entrepreneurs besides investing extensively in healthcare and agro-production,” the President noted.

The Head of State prayed to God to grant the family of Osiany divine fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their beloved patriach.