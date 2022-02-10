India tells UN terror threats in its neighbourhood blamed on situation in Afghanistan 

India has told the United Nations said that it has been highlighting consistently the threats of terrorism in its neighbourhood and noted that these security fears have been further exacerbated by the changed political situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the concerns posed by the Haqqani Network which has worked closely with Al-Qaeda and ISIL-K.

“We have been highlighting consistently the threat of terrorism in our neighborhood. These security fears have been further exacerbated by the changed political situation in Afghanistan. The report of the monitoring team is concerning as it highlights that Afghanistan has the potential to become a safe haven for Al-Qaeda and a number of terror groups,” said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN on Wednesday (local time) during the UNSC Briefing on ‘Threat to International Peace & Security caused by Terrorist Acts’.