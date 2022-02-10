Connect with us

Armed Taliban soldiers guard protests in Afghanistan where dissent is not tolerated

World

India tells UN terror threats in its neighbourhood blamed on situation in Afghanistan 

Published

India has told the United Nations said that it has been highlighting consistently the threats of terrorism in its neighbourhood and noted that these security fears have been further exacerbated by the changed political situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the concerns posed by the Haqqani Network which has worked closely with Al-Qaeda and ISIL-K.

“We have been highlighting consistently the threat of terrorism in our neighborhood. These security fears have been further exacerbated by the changed political situation in Afghanistan. The report of the monitoring team is concerning as it highlights that Afghanistan has the potential to become a safe haven for Al-Qaeda and a number of terror groups,” said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN on Wednesday (local time) during the UNSC Briefing on ‘Threat to International Peace & Security caused by Terrorist Acts’.

“The 14th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da’esh) to international peace and security report also highlights near doubling of the strength of ISIL-Khorasan, following the Taliban’s release of several thousand individuals from prisons. In his 12th report, SG had highlighted that Shahab al-Muhajir, the leader of ISIL-K as has maintained familial ties to the proscribed Haqqani Network as well.

The report of the Taliban Sanctions Committee recognizes the continuation of links between the Taliban, especially through the Haqqani Network, and Al Qaida and other terrorist groups in our neighbourhood,” said the representative.
He also said that it is essential to not lose sight of the ease with which the proscribed Haqqani Network, with support from their patron state, have worked along with prominent terrorist organizations like Al-Qaida, ISIL-K, etc.”We have been reiterating the close links between proscribed terrorist entities under the 1267 Sanctions regime such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terror groups including the Jaish-e-Mohammad. However, in spite of repeatedly flagging these concerns, the SG’s report has failed to take notice of these linkages. We hope that in future iterations of such reports, inputs from all member states would be treated on an equal footing and an evidence-based and credible yardstick be applied by its authors,” .

Stressing that the signs of re-emergence of ISIL/Daesh in Syria and in Iraq call for urgent action by the international community, Tirumurti said that New Delhi reiterates that terrorists can neither be defeated by forming alliances with non-sovereign entities nor while pursuing narrow political agendas.

“Today, the terrorists’ use of ICT, social media, emerging technologies such as new digital payment methods, encrypted messaging services, cryptocurrencies, crowdfunding platforms, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, etc pose a dynamic threat for which most of the member states do not have adequate response capabilities,” said Tirumurti.

