India, Sri Lanka end 9th Army to Army Staff Talks in Pune

Published

India and Sri Lanka held 9th Army to Army Staff talks in Pune from February 10-12 to foster better coordination between the two militaries.

A delegation of 06 Sri Lankan Armed Forces officers was on a three-day visit to India as part of Army to Army Staff talks from 10 to 12 February 2022, according to the official statement.
Both countries discussed agenda points focusing on key issues related to training, the conduct of bilateral and multilateral exercises, enhancing relations in fields of arts, sports and cultural exchanges, said the statement.
The conference culminated with a discussion on the progress of already implemented matters and the planned intended course of action in the forthcoming years. The talks were testimony of ever-increasing bilateral military cooperation and understanding between the two nations, read the statement.
The visiting delegation visited the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) and National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla on 11 February 2022. The team interacted with Commandant and faculty on the training methodology and best practices being undertaken at MILIT. The delegation was briefed on armed forces-related technological studies being undertaken at MILIT and also interacted with the Sri Lankan Army student officers attending the DSTSC course at MILIT.
The visit to National Defence Academy (NDA) was aimed towards enhancing cooperation as part of the ‘Training Exchange Program’ between both countries which has been the strongest and most enduring pillar of India-Sri Lanka bilateral defence cooperation. The delegation members were briefed about the training methodology and associated infrastructure at NDA.
Sri Lankan cadets undergoing training at NDA also met the delegation members at the Cadets’ Mess. The delegation called on Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, AVSM, VM, Commandant, NDA.

