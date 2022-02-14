India, Sri Lanka end 9th Army to Army Staff Talks in Pune

Popular
World
India has expressed concern over the anti-India activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK. The issue was raised at the 4th...
World
India has pledged financial assistance of 2.4 billion USD to Sri Lanka following a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris who was...
World
India has told the United Nations said that it has been highlighting consistently the threats of terrorism in its neighbourhood and noted that these...
Top stories
With the aim to rehabilitate the Kashmiri migrants back into the valley, the government has created 3,000 state government jobs under the Prime Minister’s...
World
Ayodhya (India) (AFP), Feb 9 – Hindu worshippers from across India gather each morning to pray in Ayodhya, near where a historic mosque was...
Top stories
NEW Delhi, India, Feb 7 – India has accused China of the continued occupation of its 38,000 sq kilometers. The country’s Minister of State...
World
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India’s offer a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business...
World
NEW Delhi, India Feb 4 – Representative Ngodup Dongchung from the Bureau of his holiness Dalai Lama in New Delhi congratulated the recently appointed...