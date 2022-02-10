Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris concludes his two-day official visit to India from February 6 to 8, where both sides discussed the fishermen’s issue and India provided financial assistance of 2.4 billion USD to Sri Lanka, said the High Commission of Sri Lanka in its official statement.

World

India pledges USD2.4bn financial assistance to Sri Lanka

Published

India has pledged financial assistance of 2.4 billion USD to Sri Lanka following a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris who was on a two-day official visit to New Delhi.

The two sides agreed on the urgent need to convene all bilateral mechanisms on the fishermen’s issue.
Notably, this was the first visit of the Foreign Minister to New Delhi after assuming office as the Foreign Minister in August last year.
The invitation for the visit was extended by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.
During the visit, Foreign Minister Peiris met with his counterpart Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Indian

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also called on the Foreign Minister.
Jaishankar assured long-standing friendship between the two countries will always be a source of support to Sri Lanka.

The bilateral talks focussed on a wide range of matters of mutual interest, which included economic cooperation, power and energy cooperation, connectivity, people to people contact among others.
Particular attention was drawn to the energy security of Sri Lanka, and referring to the recently inked Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm agreements. The prospects for renewable energy cooperation, particularly in the wind and solar power sectors were also discussed at the talks.

The discussion centred on the potential for Indian investments in priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing and manufacturing for which Peiris invited Indian investments.
Ministers agreed on the early finalization of several agreements and MoUs in the areas of defence, culture and education, that are pending between the two countries.

Furthermore, Jaishankar is to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka in March this year, said the statement.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India tells UN terror threats in its neighbourhood blamed on situation in Afghanistan 

India has told the United Nations said that it has been highlighting consistently the threats of terrorism in its neighbourhood and noted that these...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Govt created 3,000 jobs for Kashmiri migrants to rehabilitate them back into the valley

With the aim to rehabilitate the Kashmiri migrants back into the valley, the government has created 3,000 state government jobs under the Prime Minister’s...

3 hours ago

World

Hindu pride and Muslim fears overshadow key Indian poll

Ayodhya (India) (AFP), Feb 9 – Hindu worshippers from across India gather each morning to pray in Ayodhya, near where a historic mosque was...

1 day ago

Top stories

India accuses China of encroaching on its territory for six decades

NEW Delhi, India, Feb 7 – India has accused China of the continued occupation of its 38,000 sq kilometers.   The country’s Minister of State...

3 days ago

World

Afghanistan embassy lauds India’s offer to enhance Afghan cadets’s English skills

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India’s offer a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business...

5 days ago

World

Dalai Lama delegate lauds new head of Indian parliamentary forum for Tibet

NEW Delhi, India Feb 4 – Representative Ngodup Dongchung from the Bureau of his holiness Dalai Lama in New Delhi congratulated the recently appointed...

5 days ago

Special Report

‘Felt like a bullet’: Bhutan PM mourns rare Covid death

New Delhi,  Jan 30 – Bhutan’s success in avoiding coronavirus is almost unrivalled but a rare patient death — just the kingdom’s fourth —...

January 30, 2022

World

Mother Teresa charity in India gets back access to foreign funds

Kolkata (AFP), Jan 8 – The Indian government renewed permission for late Catholic nun Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after rejecting...

January 8, 2022