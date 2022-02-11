India concerned over ‘anti-India’ activities in UK, urges for proactive action

India has expressed concern over the anti-India activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK.

The issue was raised at the 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue that was held virtually and it covered a wide range of issues including homeland security, cyber security, extradition cases, migration and mobility among others.

The Indian side communicated concerns on the anti-India activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK. The UK side was urged to maintain vigil over the activities of such elements and take appropriate proactive action. It was agreed to maintain enhanced security cooperation between the two countries, read the Ministry of Home Affairs release.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Mathew Rycroft.

India impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the pending extradition cases. Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is in London and his extradition is still pending.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the proceedings for extradition of Mallya to India from the United Kingdom has attained finality but certain “confidential proceedings” are pending in the UK, details of which are not known.

Mallya is accused of a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the United Kingdom.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to deepen security-related bilateral engagement, added the release.