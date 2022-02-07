Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
An Indian fighter jet flies over Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 25, 2020, part of a show of strength after a border showdown between Delhi and Beijing © AFP / Tauseef MUSTAFA

Top stories

India accuses China of encroaching on its territory for six decades

Published

NEW Delhi, India, Feb 7 – India has accused China of the continued occupation of its 38,000 sq kilometers.
 
The country’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed Lok Sabha claims that China has been occupying its land in the Union Territory of Ladakh for the last six decades.
Further, under the so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ signed in 1963, he said, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. kms. of Indian territory in Shaksgam Valley from areas illegally occupied by Pakistan in Union Territory of Ladakh to China, the minister said in a written reply to a question.
Replying to a question of Bahujan Samaj Party MP Shyam Yadav Singh Muraleedharan said, “Government of India has never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 and has consistently maintained that it is illegal and invalid.
“The fact that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times,” the MoS said.
After the 1962 conflict, both China and Pakistan saw an opportunity to strengthen and develop their relations to put strategic pressure on India. As part of that bargain in 1963 agreement between China and Pakistan was signed, even though there is no border between the two countries. Moreover, it was ceded to China by Pakistan.

India has continuously opposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC as a violation of sovereignty right from 2013 onwards.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Afghanistan embassy lauds India’s offer to enhance Afghan cadets’s English skills

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India’s offer a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business...

2 days ago

World

Dalai Lama delegate lauds new head of Indian parliamentary forum for Tibet

NEW Delhi, India Feb 4 – Representative Ngodup Dongchung from the Bureau of his holiness Dalai Lama in New Delhi congratulated the recently appointed...

3 days ago

World

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of planned Olympics protest

Hong Kong (AFP), Feb 4 – A veteran Hong Kong activist was arrested for “incitement to subversion” on Friday ahead of a planned protest...

3 days ago

Focus on China

Russian President Putin gives exclusive interview to China Media Group

MOSCOW, Russia, Feb 4 – Ahead of his visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Russian President...

3 days ago

World

Belgian Olympian ‘safe’ after tearful plea from Covid isolation

Yanqing (China) (AFP), Feb 3 – Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans said Thursday she was “safe” and back in the Beijing Olympic Village having been...

4 days ago

World

Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese, stressing unity, hard work for shared future

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council,...

6 days ago

World

Japan parliament adopts resolution on China rights issues

Tokyo (AFP), Feb 1 – Japan’s parliament on Tuesday passed a rare resolution expressing concern about rights issues in China, including the treatment of...

6 days ago

World

Beijing reports highest Covid cases since June 2020 as Olympics loom

Beijing , Jan 30 – Beijing recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for a year and a half on Sunday, as the...

January 30, 2022