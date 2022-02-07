India accuses China of encroaching on its territory for six decades

NEW Delhi, India, Feb 7 – India has accused China of the continued occupation of its 38,000 sq kilometers.

The country’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed Lok Sabha claims that China has been occupying its land in the Union Territory of Ladakh for the last six decades.

Further, under the so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ signed in 1963, he said, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. kms. of Indian territory in Shaksgam Valley from areas illegally occupied by Pakistan in Union Territory of Ladakh to China, the minister said in a written reply to a question.

Replying to a question of Bahujan Samaj Party MP Shyam Yadav Singh Muraleedharan said, “Government of India has never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 and has consistently maintained that it is illegal and invalid.

“The fact that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times,” the MoS said.