India accuses China of encroaching on its territory for six decades

World
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India’s offer a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business...
World
NEW Delhi, India Feb 4 – Representative Ngodup Dongchung from the Bureau of his holiness Dalai Lama in New Delhi congratulated the recently appointed...
World
Hong Kong (AFP), Feb 4 – A veteran Hong Kong activist was arrested for “incitement to subversion” on Friday ahead of a planned protest...
Focus on China
MOSCOW, Russia, Feb 4 – Ahead of his visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Russian President...
World
Yanqing (China) (AFP), Feb 3 – Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans said Thursday she was “safe” and back in the Beijing Olympic Village having been...
World
BEIJING, Feb 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council,...
World
Tokyo (AFP), Feb 1 – Japan’s parliament on Tuesday passed a rare resolution expressing concern about rights issues in China, including the treatment of...
World
Beijing , Jan 30 – Beijing recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for a year and a half on Sunday, as the...