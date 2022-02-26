IN PICTURES: Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio NDC’s

Popular
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was on Saturday roughed up and barred from attending the ODM National Delegates Convention (NDC) which was...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have announced plans to start countrywide campaigns to popularise the Azimio...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the second time openly blasted his deputy William Ruto, equating his ambition to succeed...
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by critics that the ruling Jubilee party is dead. He said the party has...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance will unveil its joint presidential candidate in two weeks so as to start campaigns ahead...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have arrived at the Kasarani stadium for the Opposition party’s National Delegates...
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Party leader. The decision to kick him out...
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Raphael Tuju has been edged out as Jubilee Party Secretary-General. Tuju who has held the position since 2013 was replaced...