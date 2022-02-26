IN PICTURES: Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio NDC’s

Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta made history Saturday when he invited Opposition chief Raila Odinga to his Jubilee NDC at KICC before he also accompanied him to his ODM NDC in Kasarani.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among leaders who graced the ODM NDC at the Kasarani stadium on February 2022.

President Kenyatta was joined at Jubilee NDC at KICC by several political party leaders among them Raila Odinga of ODM, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper among others.

Right to left: President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) at the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention (NDC).

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on February 26, 2022.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaks at the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the KICC on February 26, 2022.

 


