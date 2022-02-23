Connect with us

Jubilee party delegates arriving for President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting at State Lodge on February 23, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IN PICTURES: Thousands throng Sagana for Uhuru’s do or die meeting

Published

NYERI, Kenya Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited more than 6,000 delegates to Sagana State Lodge for a do or die meeting, in which he will seek to explain why he is backing Opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him and not his Deputy William Ruto.

