IN PICTURES: Thousands throng Sagana for Uhuru’s do or die meeting
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Deputy President William Ruto will officially be endorsed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer on March...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21-Deputy President William Ruto will officially be endorsed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer on March 15. The...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – The Jubilee Party has rolled out a public campaign exercise aimed at highlighting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successes ahead of...
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals led by Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi have cautioned Treasury against committing the country...
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has reminded political parties to convene their National Delegates Conference...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Deputy President William Ruto has defended his bottom-up economic model saying the bid to empower people at the bottom...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga began his four-day campaign tour of the coastal region on Saturday making...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Deputy President William Ruto has promised administrative reforms to guaranteed the criminal justice system financial independence if elected President...