IEBC gazetted 18 registration centers in the diaspora to participate in the exercise for a period of 15 days. /CFM

Kenya

IEBC starts voter listing in UAE, Canada after easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has commenced the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

In Canada the exercise will kick off on Tuesday at the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa, Kenya Honorary Consulate in Toronto and Kenya Honorary Consulate in Vancouver.

In UAE the exercise is taking place at the Kenya Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Kenya Consulate in Dubai.

The Commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati says that the registration exercise will be extended in Canada and UAE by the number of days lost to ensure Kenyans in the two countries are accorded 15 days to register as voters.

The EVCR is in the last week in all the 1,450 County Assembly Wards, institutions of higher learning, Huduma centres countrywide and Diaspora countries namely the US, United Kingdom, Qatar, Germany, South Africa and East Africa Community.

In Kenya, the exercise will end on Sunday, while in the Diaspora it will close on the 15th day of the commencement date of the respective country.

On Monday, the electoral body stated at it had registered 548,188 new voters in the last two weeks in the ongoing registration exercise.

In a statement, Chebukati indicated that IEBC had targeted to register 2,987,138 during this period.

The electoral agency stated that they received 130,320 requests for transfer and 989 applications for change of particulars.

