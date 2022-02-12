I would rather be a farmer than join Ruto’s movement, Oparanya says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya has revealed that he would rather be a farmer than join Deputy President William Ruto political camp.

Oparanya made the sentiments after rumors emerged that he was contemplating to ditch the Azimio la Umoja Movement led by Raila Odinga.

“If Kenya Kwanza Alliance is the only option for me, I will rather resign from politics and go home to be a farmer than joining them,”tweeted the Kakamega Governor.

Claims were rife that the ODM deputy party leader was looking into joining the new political outfit by Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

The Kakamega Governor has been conspicuously missing from recent rallies organized by the Azimio la Umoja movement with the recent one held in Vihiga County.

He however, tweeted late Friday dismissing the claims as propaganda.

“Spent the day attending Rt Hon Raila Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Board meeting in Nairobi. I urge Azimio supporters to ignore propaganda being spread my detractors who are uncomfortable with Azimio wave sweeping the country & my firm stand behind Baba’s bid for presidency,” he tweeted.

Mudavadi has promised his supporters a second earthquake in the coming weekend with a major announcement expected during the Amalemba rally on Saturday which he dubbed as ‘Amalemba Earthquake declaration.’

“The 2nd Earthquake. Tukutane Amalemba. The People Shall Decide,” tweeted Mudavadi with speculation alluding that the projected shift by Mudavadi might be the big announcement.

Ruto last year claimed he had met the Kakamega Governor five times to discuss 2022 politics.

But he said the talks with the ODM deputy party leader had nothing to do with him joining the Hustler movement.