Wanjigi was on Monday given 72hrs to surrender eleven firearms that he was holding illegally. /CFM

Kenya

I will not surrender my guns, I have a court order, Wanjigi insists

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has dismissed an order by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti that he surrenders eleven illegal firearms in his possession.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Wanjigi stated that the court had cleared him following an order that the weapons were legally his.

The businessman-cum-politician further stated that the DCI has continued to violate his fundamental rights and that he will not surrender to this abuse.

More to follow…..

