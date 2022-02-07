I will not drop quest for Machakos Governor’s seat, Nzioka Waita says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 7 – State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Siwadie Waita says he will not cave in pressure to suspend his political desire to vie for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

Speaking at ABC Kyaani, Waita accused some “powerful” Kamba leaders who he said are pushing him to drop his political ambitions in their favor and that of their allies.

“I am receiving a lot of pressure from many people. They want me not to go ahead with my desire to vie. There’s a lot of pressure from big politicians in our community who want me to drop out of the race in their favor” said Nzioka.

He added, ” I want to clearly state here, in broad daylight, we are going to clinch this seat and am not going to succumb to the pressure of being asked to drop out of the race.”

In addition, Waita asked Machakos residents to prepare for him after 9th of this month after he resigns as the State House chief of staff.

“I will resign on 8th and leave office on 9th them officially embark on campaigns. Am asking the youths, elderly, women and men, be on standby am coming home we agree on several things and even receive advice from you. We are going to make sure our county becomes County number 1,” he said.

The new entrant in Machakos politics was swift to attack Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau who has also declared support for the seat accusing him of threatening those supporting him.

“Am asking Mavoko people. Do not be threatened. I hear you are being threatened, do not allow anyone to threaten you, don’t,” he said.

This is the first time Nzikoa is trying his luck for the Machakos seat, which he hopes to succeed from exiting Governor Alfred Mutua.

The Machakos gubernatorial seat has attracted several leaders among them Former senator Johnson Muthama, Wavinya Ndeti, Machakos County speaker Florence Muoti Mwangangi among others.