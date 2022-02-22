Connect with us

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi speaks to journalists after he was freed without charge at the Milimani Law courts where he was arraigned over land fraud.

Kenya

I will be at the ODM National Delegates Convention, Wanjigi declares

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says will be at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention (NDC) set to take place this weekend.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Wanjigi indicated that he was a bona fide delegate, and no one had the right to refuse him entry.

He accused the party of using underhand tactics to oppress him after he declared his interest in the presidency.

He also put the blame on ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta of persecuting him because of the political stand.

The party’s Nairobi Branch chairman George Aladwa had stated that the businessman cum politician is not a listed delegate from Nairobi County.

“This is to therefore to caution one Jimi Wanjigi to desist from claiming to be a legitimate delegate when he is just an ordinary and life member of the party,” said Aladwa.

According to the ODM party constitution, one must be a delegate to participate in the ratifications made during the NDC.

More to follow …..

