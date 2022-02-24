Connect with us

Capital News

Kenya

I respect the opinion and decision of the President to support my competitor – DP Ruto

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Vladimir Putin’s long obsession with Ukraine

Moscow, Feb 1 – Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, has long been obsessed with returning the country...

6 mins ago

World

Iran says decisions needed from West to seal nuclear deal

Tehran, Feb 24 – Iran’s chief negotiator called on Western governments Thursday to take the necessary decisions to seal a deal at talks in...

11 mins ago

World

Russia’s Putin launches invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv (AFP), Feb 22 – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for...

36 mins ago

World

Ukrainians wake up to sounds of bombings as war hits home

Kyiv (AFP), Feb 24 – Frightened Ukrainians took to subway stations on Thursday as air raid sirens rang out across the country’s main cities...

40 mins ago

World

Jaishankar says Myanmar democratic transition should not be derailed

India says the transition in Myanmar should not be derailed. India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said there is need to ensure the transition is...

55 mins ago

World

Bloodshed and tears as eastern Ukraine faces Russian attack

Chuguiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Feb 24 – A son wept over the body of his father among the wreckage of a missile strike in a...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto can only scale Mt Kenya with my blessings: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has labeled Deputy President William Ruto as unfit for office in the latest escalation of a...

1 hour ago

World

‘Unprovoked and unjustified:’ world reacts to attack on Ukraine

Washington (AFP), Feb 24 – World leaders on Thursday swiftly condemned Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, with Western capitals vowing to escalate sanctions against...

2 hours ago