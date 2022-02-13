I owe no one any explanation for being loyal to Ruto, Keter says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter campaign team has warned his political rivals against mudslinging his name.

In a statement, they indicated that while politicians might be seeking to clutch on Keter’s name to seek political relevance, propaganda must not get in the way of it.

“We appreciate that they will attempt to use the name Charles Keter as their propulsion to fame of which we welcome, but we urge them to be objective and stick to truths as the electorate is intelligent enough to decipher fact from propaganda,” Keter’s campaign team stated.

Keter who resigned as a Cabinet Secretary ahead of the February 9 stipulated deadline will be seeking to run for the Kericho Gubernatorial Seat.

He will be seeking to run for the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Keter’s team insisted that he will remain loyal to Deputy President William Ruto and that he owes no explanation to anyone on his political stand.

“Of utmost importance, Charles Keter owes no one explanation about his loyalty to UDA as he is the founder member and a key pillar and neither does he owe any explanation to anyone about his unwavering support and friendship to Deputy President William Ruto,” the statement read.

Keter through his campaign team called on a healthy competition in the August poll saying the 2022 political duel will be one of the historical political duel in the country.

“This will be one of the most important elections in modern day Kenya as we shall be witnessing a change of administration by the first presidency to exist under the promulgated constitution,” the statement said.

Keter resigned as Kericho senator in 2015 to take up a cabinet post, following an appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He had been appointed Energy and Petroleum CS before he was appointed to the Energy docket. He served in the Ministry until last year when he was moved to Devolution.

Keter has never been defeated in a race since he joined politics will indication being that it will be a smooth ride for him.

Others in the race are Prof James Sang, who is also a university lecturer, current deputy governor Lily Ng’ok and businessman Fred Kirui, who lost to Chepkwony in 2017 and who are also promising a tough battle in the forthcoming nomination.

They are all eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.