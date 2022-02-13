Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Keter’s team insisted that he will remain loyal to Deputy President William Ruto and that he owes no explanation to anyone on his political stand. /CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I owe no one any explanation for being loyal to Ruto, Keter says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter campaign team has warned his political rivals against mudslinging his name.

In a statement, they indicated that while politicians might be seeking to clutch on Keter’s name to seek political relevance, propaganda must not get in the way of it.

“We appreciate that they will attempt to use the name Charles Keter as their propulsion to fame of which we welcome, but we urge them to be objective and stick to truths as the electorate is intelligent enough to decipher fact from propaganda,” Keter’s campaign team stated.

Keter who resigned as a Cabinet Secretary ahead of the February 9 stipulated deadline will be seeking to run for the Kericho Gubernatorial Seat.

He will be seeking to run for the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Keter’s team insisted that he will remain loyal to Deputy President William Ruto and that he owes no explanation to anyone on his political stand.

“Of utmost importance, Charles Keter owes no one explanation about his loyalty to UDA as he is the founder member and a key pillar and neither does he owe any explanation to anyone about his unwavering support and friendship to Deputy President William Ruto,” the statement read.

Keter through his campaign team called on a healthy competition in the August poll saying the 2022 political duel will be one of the historical political duel in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This will be one of the most important elections in modern day Kenya as we shall be witnessing a change of administration by the first presidency to exist under the promulgated constitution,” the statement said.

Keter resigned as Kericho senator in 2015 to take up a cabinet post, following an appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He had been appointed Energy and Petroleum CS before he was appointed to the Energy docket. He served in the Ministry until last year when he was moved to Devolution.

Keter has never been defeated in a race since he joined politics will indication being that it will be a smooth ride for him.

Others in the race are Prof James Sang, who is also a university lecturer, current deputy governor Lily Ng’ok and businessman Fred Kirui, who lost to Chepkwony in 2017 and who are also promising a tough battle in the forthcoming nomination.

They are all eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

CSs Keter, Munyes and Aden among 12 officials out of Uhuru govt to join politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 — Three Cabinet Secretaries are among twelve senior government officials who have resigned to seek elective posts in the August...

5 days ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Keter meets DP Ruto after resigning as Devolution CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter immediately met with Deputy President William Ruto following his resignation from public office....

5 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Keter quits Cabinet to join Kericho gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has resigned from government to join the Kericho gubernatorial race in the August 9...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“I am in UDA and I support Ruto,” Devolution CS Charles Keter declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has broken his silence and declared publicly his support for Deputy President William Ruto...

January 10, 2022

CABINET RESHUFFLE

CS Keter moved to watered down devolution docket in Cabinet reshuffle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has been moved to the Ministry of Devolution in a Cabinet reshuffle affecting two...

September 29, 2021

Kenya

Uhuru’s Cabinet Reshuffle: Wamalwa moves to Defence as Keter sent to Devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffled his Cabinet Wednesday, sending Eugene Wamalwa to the Defence Ministry where he will replace Monica...

September 29, 2021

County News

Senate Energy Committee hands Keter Sh500,000 fine for missing appointed session

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has been fined Sh500,000 by the Senate Energy Committee after he skipped Thursday’s session...

September 23, 2021

FUEL PRICES

Senate mulls sanctions against Keter, Munyes for snubbing energy committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Senate could impose sanctions against Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and his Petroleum counterpart John Munyes for failing...

September 21, 2021