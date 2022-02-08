I deserve credit for Jubilee Govt’s success, DP Ruto says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him that he cannot deny him credit for the successes the Jubilee government regime has achieved.

Speaking in Likuyani in Kakamega County on Tuesday a day after President Kenyatta questioned his role at his administration, Ruto pointed out that it would be reckless for someone to ignore his contribution.

“You cannot deny me as Deputy President the credit in the many things we have achieved as a government. It is not going happen my friends,” he said.

Ruto who severed ways with his boss – President Kenyatta- due to his political ambitions to succeed him – stressed that he will not be cowed into succumbing to threats and intimidation from his critics who continue to undermine his role.

He noted that he is ready to face his competitors at the August polls where he exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will emerge victorious with a landslide win.

“We are ready for that contest my friends. Bring it on,” he said

President Kenyatta on Monday while launching the Universal Health Coverage Plan accused Ruto of being absent in his government agenda opting to “work from on top of vehicles” while moving around the country.

“I pleaded with them to stop early campaigns but they ignored me and my advice and yet they are claiming that they have been working. Let us not be cheated at all,” he said.