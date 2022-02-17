Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
It's understood that the queen was feeling slightly stiff when she met two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence

World

‘I can’t move’: Queen Elizabeth complains of stiffness during engagement

Published

London (AFP), Feb 17 – Queen Elizabeth II complained Wednesday about mobility issues, as she carried out her first in-person official engagements since fears emerged that she could have contracted coronavirus last week.

In video footage released of the 95-year-old monarch receiving two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence, she could be heard remarking “as you can see, I can’t move” as she stood while holding a walking stick.

Meeting the officers in the Oak Room sitting room at the castle, west of London, she had pointed to her left leg or foot as the area giving her discomfort.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but it is understood she was feeling slightly stiff rather than having injured herself or being unwell.

In a separate development, anxiety had grown about the queen’s possible exposure to Covid-19 after Prince Charles, her eldest son, tested positive for the virus for the second time, two days after meeting her.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also then tested positive, and the couple have been self-isolating since, according to aides.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed whether the queen — who this month marked 70 years on the throne — has taken any Covid tests herself.

Profile of British Queen Elizabeth II © AFP / Aude GENET

On Tuesday, she held two virtual audiences from Windsor, meeting via video-link with newly appointed ambassadors from Estonia and Spain.

Meanwhile earlier this month, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, she held a reception for locals at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was reportedly her largest in-person public engagement since an unexplained health issue last autumn that saw her spend a night in hospital and subsequently take a step back on medical advice.

The palace was criticised for a lack of transparency over the issue, eventually confirming that she had spent the night in hospital in October for “preliminary” tests, the nature of which have never been specified.

This week’s return to regular royal duties, after limiting them as the Omicron variant swept Britain in recent months, comes with the royal family mired in scandal.

The queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, settled a sexual assault civil lawsuit in the United States on Tuesday, reportedly for £12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros) — which newspapers claim she will partly fund.

Meanwhile police in London said Wednesday they were investigating claims that a Saudi tycoon was offered UK honours in return for donations to Prince Charles’ charitable foundation.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

Beijing (AFP), Dec 9 – China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would “pay the price” for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022...

December 9, 2021

World

Meghan Markle urges tabloid shake-up after second privacy win

London (AFP), Dec 2 – Meghan Markle on Thursday called for a reform of tabloid newspaper culture after winning a second court victory against...

December 2, 2021

World

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving, easing health fears

London (AFP), Nov 1 – Queen Elizabeth II was spotted at the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported,...

November 1, 2021

World

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth II’s health after hospital stay

London (AFP), Oct 22 – Questions mounted on Friday about the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II after she had tests and spent a...

October 22, 2021

World

As COP looms, Prince William awards debut Earthshot Prize

London (AFP), Oct 17 – Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince William presented the inaugural Earthshot prizes at a ceremony in London on Sunday, with...

October 18, 2021

World

Biden to announce ‘good news’ on $100 billion UN climate fund

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 20 – US President Joe Biden is expected to announce “good news” on addressing a shortfall in a...

September 21, 2021

SEX ASSAULT

Prince Andrew to challenge US jurisdiction in sex assault suit

New York, United States, Sep 14 – Britain’s Prince Andrew will contest a US court’s jurisdiction over a civil suit brought by a woman...

September 14, 2021

World

British aircraft carrier in Japan on Indo-Pacific mission

Yokosuka (Japan) (AFP), Sep 6 – Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has paid a port call to Japan, in a mission that...

September 6, 2021