Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health CS Kagwe says he is not resigning to join politics as the COVID-19 war is not over./CFM

Kenya

I am not resigning, my fight with COVID-19 is not over – Kagwe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says he is not eyeing any elective post in the August 9 General Election and will not resign.

Kagwe who had previously been thought to be harboring political ambitions said he had given a lot thought to the issue and concluded that he will continue undertaking his role in government.

“I did not do so lightly but I was called to government about two years ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta to serve in this specific capacity and as long as it is the President’s pleasure that I serve in this capacity I will I do not feel inclined to resign and do anything else,” he said.

He pointed out that with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still imminent, it would be unwise for him to abandon his duty.

“We are still grappling with what to do with this pandemic and in my thinking, I just thought that I did not feel that it would be responsible on my part to abandon the course at this critical moment to go and run for an elective position or whatever any other position,” he said.

Already, a section of Cabinet members have resigned ahead of the Wednesday deadline for public servants with political ambitions to resign.

Those who have since exited include Charles Keter who quit the Devolution docket to seek the gubernatorial seat in Kericho, Adan Mohamed who resigned from the East African Community and Regional Development docket to contest the Mandera gubernatorial seat and John Munyes who is going for the same seat in Turkana.

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has also resigned to focus on the Nyandarua gubernatorial race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wanjigi faults ODM for not listing Presidential nominations in its NDC agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has raised concerns over the upcoming Orange Democratic Movement Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Stay put, do not resign: CAF Chair Ndegwa Wahome advises MCAs seeking MPs post

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Chair of the County Assemblies Forum Ndegwa Wahome has advised Members of County Assembly (MCAs) seeking to become...

4 hours ago

Top stories

KEMSA welcomes UHC national Scale-up, confirms organizational readiness to supply essential medicines

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) leadership has welcomed the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) national scale-up efforts to all...

6 hours ago

World

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

Geneva (AFP), Feb 9 – The WHO Wednesday urged rich countries to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio plotting to have its patron Uhuru stay in power, reject them! – Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says attempts by their competitors to have President Uhuru Kenyatta cling...

1 day ago

Kenya

I deserve credit for Jubilee Govt’s success, DP Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him that he cannot deny...

1 day ago

World

Belgian Olympian ‘safe’ after tearful plea from Covid isolation

Yanqing (China) (AFP), Feb 3 – Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans said Thursday she was “safe” and back in the Beijing Olympic Village having been...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi waives nomination fees for PWDs

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 — Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) Party has revised party nomination fees extending a 50 per...

6 days ago