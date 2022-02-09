I am not resigning, my fight with COVID-19 is not over – Kagwe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says he is not eyeing any elective post in the August 9 General Election and will not resign.

Kagwe who had previously been thought to be harboring political ambitions said he had given a lot thought to the issue and concluded that he will continue undertaking his role in government.

“I did not do so lightly but I was called to government about two years ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta to serve in this specific capacity and as long as it is the President’s pleasure that I serve in this capacity I will I do not feel inclined to resign and do anything else,” he said.

He pointed out that with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still imminent, it would be unwise for him to abandon his duty.

“We are still grappling with what to do with this pandemic and in my thinking, I just thought that I did not feel that it would be responsible on my part to abandon the course at this critical moment to go and run for an elective position or whatever any other position,” he said.

Already, a section of Cabinet members have resigned ahead of the Wednesday deadline for public servants with political ambitions to resign.

Those who have since exited include Charles Keter who quit the Devolution docket to seek the gubernatorial seat in Kericho, Adan Mohamed who resigned from the East African Community and Regional Development docket to contest the Mandera gubernatorial seat and John Munyes who is going for the same seat in Turkana.

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has also resigned to focus on the Nyandarua gubernatorial race.