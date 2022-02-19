Connect with us

Musalia said after trying to support Odinga in his quest for presidency for more than once, he got tired since the ODM leader "is a difficult person to work with."/FILE/Mudavadi Press

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘He’s extremely heavy!’ Mudavadi labels Raila an unbearable political burden

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has described Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga as a burden to political allies saying those who work with him are bound to get fatigued.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza Rally in Embu County on Saturday, Musalia said after trying to support Odinga in his quest for presidency for more than once, he got tired since the ODM leader “is a difficult person to work with.”

“In 2007- 2008, Ruto and I carried this man (Raila), 2013 Kalonzo and Wetangula carried him. In 2017, Wetangula, Kalonzo and Myself carried him again. I now want to tell you that that man is extremely heavy. You get tired carrying him,” Musalia said.

He warned President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been fronting Odinga as his preferred successor that it was just a matter of time before he gets tired of “carrying him.”

“I wan to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for helping us and getting rid of that heavy burden away from us,” Mudavadi, who backed Odinga’s ambitions in 2017 under the now defuncted National Super Alliance (NASA), said.

” I want to warn him that by the time we are going to the polls, he will be tired of carrying him,” the ANC leader quipped.

Mudavadi who also worked with Odinga in the 2007 presidential election as a running mate termed the ODM leader as deceitful blaming him for the disintegration of  NASA, an alliance comprising ODM, ANC, Wiper and FORD Kenya.

During ANC’s  National Delegates Conference (NDC) on January 23, Musalia dashed hopes of teaming up with Odinga after unveiling a partnership with Deputy President William Ruto, the presumed presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance.

“We can’t work with leaders who cannot be trusted. Those who you trust at your own risk. For avoidance of doubt Azimio la Umoja movement is not an option when it comes to political coalition,” Mudavadi said.

He has been traversing across the country in the company of Ruto and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula to popularize their Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

