ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks to Jubilee delegates at KICC when he attended the ruling party's National Delegates Convention on February 26, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Here is Raila’s campaign schedule from Wednesday

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

One Kenya Alliance postpones signing of Coalition Agreement to get more partners

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) now says it has postponed the official unveiling of its Coalition Presidential Candidate as...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Alliance to sign Coalition agreement on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – One Kenya Alliance principals are on Monday expected to sign a coalition agreement with their counterparts in the Azimio...

8 hours ago

August Elections

Karua denies quitting OKA following pact with Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has denied social media reports that she has quit One Kenya Alliance following the decision...

9 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama dismisses Azimio One Kenya alliance, says has no impact

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 27- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Chairman Johnson Muthama now says that most of the members in the Azimio One Kenya...

11 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya’s ruling party joins hands with Opposition ahead of August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said his party had joined an opposition coalition ahead of presidential and parliamentary...

12 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto departs for 12-day tour of US and UK

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Deputy President William Ruto left the country on Sunday morning for a 12-day tour of the United States and...

13 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanjigi cuts links with Raila after he was locked out of ODM NDC

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was on Saturday roughed up and barred from attending the ODM National Delegates Convention (NDC) which was...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IN PICTURES: Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio NDC’s

President Uhuru Kenyatta made history Saturday when he invited Opposition chief Raila Odinga to his Jubilee NDC at KICC before he also accompanied him...

1 day ago