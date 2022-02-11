Connect with us

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press conference in Beirut in December 2021

World

Guterres concerned over missing women activists in Afghanistan

Published

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about the well-being of missing women activists in Afghanistan.

He also urged the Taliban to ensure the safety of the “disappeared” activists.

“I am increasingly concerned about the well-being of missing women activists in Afghanistan. Several have ‘disappeared’, some not heard from in weeks,” UN Sec-Gen, Antonio Guterres said in a tweet.

“I strongly urge the Taliban to ensure their safety so that they can return home,” added the UN chief.

There has been global outrage over the fate of missing Afghan women activists who were participating in protests to demand fundamental rights for women from the Taliban.

Tamana Zaryab Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhil, Mursal Ayar, and Zahra Mohammadi have been allegedly detained during the past month for taking part in protests for women’s rights.

The top UN envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons met top Taliban leadership on Wednesday and expressed concern over the missing Afghan women activists.

“Global outrage over the fate of missing Afghan women activists conveyed today to Taliban de facto @MoFA_Afg Muttaqi. He assured Deborah Lyons of efforts to resolve the issue. His constructive approach was welcomed. UN continues to engage Taliban to support welfare and rights of all Afghans,” the UN Mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

The UN representatives are continuously engaging with the Taliban to voice concerns about women’s safety issues in the country. On Tuesday, the UN envoy in Afghanistan had urged the Taliban to take all possible steps to secure the liberty of women.

US Special Envoy Rina Amiri also had asked the Taliban to stop unjust detentions of Afghans’ human rights if the outfit wishes to seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world.

According to media reports, the Taliban members continue to threaten and harass women activists to intimidate them after arresting some women activists recently.

Even as the Taliban tries to persuade the world to recognize and financially support its government, it has embarked on a violent crackdown on dissent.

