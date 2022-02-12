Guard stabs man to death over Sh20 parking fees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – A security guard has stabbed to death a 26-year-old man over a Sh20 parking fee in Nairobi’s Kahawa West area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect only identified as Saluni is said to have demanded the Sh20 fee from the victim for parking his motorcycle next to a construction site that he guards but the victim was reluctant to pay the fee.

“Seeing that the motorcycle owner was adamant and ready to rev up his wheels, Saluni brandished a suspected Somali sword from his Maasai shuka, driving it into the victim’s belly before scampering off,” the investigative agency stated.

It said that its detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped from the scene after committing the act early Friday.

“Should you have any information that may assist in the arrest of this suspect, please #FichuakwaDCI by calling 0800 722 203, or report at your nearest police station,” the DCI said.