The 7-judge bench of the Supreme Court retired to make a decision on the BBI Appeal. /CFM

Grandmullah predicts Supreme Court win for Jubilee on BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi popularly known as Grandmullah has predicted a win for the Jubilee party in the Supreme Court challenge it filed over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Supreme Court is set to issue a ruling on the case on notice after finalizing hearings last month.

Jubilee party filed a challenge at the Supreme Court alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, the BBI Secretariat, the Attorney General and ODM leader Raila Odinga who were all aggrieved by the Court of Appeal ruling that declared the initiative to change the Constitution null and void.

Supreme Court Judges retire to decide on BBI Appeal suit

