Grandmullah predicts Supreme Court win for Jubilee on BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi popularly known as Grandmullah has predicted a win for the Jubilee party in the Supreme Court challenge it filed over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Supreme Court is set to issue a ruling on the case on notice after finalizing hearings last month.

I PREDICT,the Supreme Crt will in the bbi case deliver a favourable judgment to my BELOVED JUBILEE.The Crt will toss out the basic structure doctrine & give Parliament greenlight to urgently amend the constitution & create the offices of PM, 2 DPM etc…azimio's needs MUST be met — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) February 8, 2022

Jubilee party filed a challenge at the Supreme Court alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, the BBI Secretariat, the Attorney General and ODM leader Raila Odinga who were all aggrieved by the Court of Appeal ruling that declared the initiative to change the Constitution null and void.