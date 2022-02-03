Power, communication installations gazetted as critical infrastructure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted several installations that facilitate provision of critical services in the country as critical infrastructure facilities set to be accorded increased surveillance.

The installations will be accorded enhanced security in a bid to deter vandalism after a recent incident targeting electricity pylons triggered the collapse of a main transmission line plunging the nation into a power blackout.

Authorized access and trespass will also be strictly prohibited under the guidelines published on Thursday.

Installations gazetted range from five sectors including petroleum storage and distribution systems.

Air navigation systems have also been included alongside airport services systems and railways transport services which are part of the national transport system.

Also listed as critical infrastructure are commu0nication installations including internet systems.

To uphold the delivery of justice, systems supporting provision of judicial services were also listed as critical.

Health care systems including in-patient and outpatient services and pharmaceutical supply systems were also gazetted.

Others are water and food production and distribution systems.

Land transaction systems, including the ArdhiSasa portal, will also be secured just like vehicle registration and licensing management system (TIMS) under the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Cargo management systems at various entry points were also listed in the notice.

The notice also categorized national government public finance management, revenue management, Central Bank of Kenya and banking systems as critical to prevent economic sabotage.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) systems will be safeguarded under the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.

Mobile money transfer services like MPESA, Airtel Money, Orange Money and Equitel are on the list, as are systems used by the National Defense and National Security Organs (police operations, immigration and border management).

The National Police Service will deploy officers from the Critical Infrastructure Unit to guard critical installations.

The gazettement of critical infrastructure is part of wide-ranging intervention by government to protect key systems from vandalism.

Other measures include a ban on scrap metal following the collapse on high-voltage power transmission pylons that triggered a nationwide power outage in January.

“We will not allow you to destroy that which is for the growth and the development of our country to benefit a few individuals. We won’t allow that,” President Uhuru Kenyatta stated on January 20 as he declared a ban on scrap metal trade.