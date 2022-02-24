Connect with us

Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai hands over a school bus to Shankoe Secondary School in Trans Mara West. Attachments area. /KNA.

Governor Tunai commits to complete Narok projects

NAROK, Kenya Feb 24 – The County Government of Narok has reiterated plans to complete all development projects before the lapse of its current tenure.

Governor Samuel Ole Tunai said he is not ready to hand over unfinished projects to the next regime as he urged all contractors to strictly adhere to timelines.

Speaking at Shankoe Secondary School in Trans Mara West Sub County where he handed over a bus to the institution following his earlier pledge, Tunai explained that his government is committed to delivering quality services to the public until the last day in office.

Saying that his government has heavily invested in education, Tunai said infrastructure development and improvement of related support tools was top on the agenda.

“Beyond financing construction of classrooms, dormitories, laboratories, dining halls, libraries, and staff quarters, we have also helped schools to acquire buses to ease transport for academic purposes,” he said adding that well-equipped schools motivate both learners and teachers creating a concrete platform for improved performance.

During the exercise, Tunai was accompanied by members of Narok County Assembly Patrick Sosio (Shankoe), Mark Mokut (Keyian), Moses Samante ( Keekonyokie) and Richard Keter (Ololmasani).

