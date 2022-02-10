Gilgil MP Martha Wangari ditches Jubilee for UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has ditched the Jubilee Party to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On her Facebook post, Wangari stated that “I have diligently served my people and avoided politics for the last 4 years. God has been good to me.”

She stated that it was time to renew her mandate under UDA.

“I shall do seek to fly the UDA party ticket in Gilgil. So, help me God. Thanks H.E The Deputy President for receiving and welcoming me, “ she stated.