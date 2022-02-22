Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Gicheru is facing 8 charges of witness bribery and intimidation in what the Prosecution said was an attempt to sabotage the case against Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang/Screengrab-ICC

GICHERU TRIAL

Gicheru trial: Witness says he received hush money multiple times

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 — The second prosecution witness in the trial case of lawyer Paul Gicheru, who is facing witness tampering charges at the ICC, on Tuesday told the trial judge he was given money on several occasions from an individual identified in court as ‘person 19’ who was in the company of Gicheru, so as to withdraw his cooperation from the court.

The witness who gave his testimony in Swahili with the help of an English translation concealed some names of people involved and meeting locations as part of witness protection measures.

“The first time I met person (19) he was with Mr. Gicheru at location number (5). He gave me money many times,” the witness codenamed P0431 said during cross-examination by the prosecutor.

Witness P0431 said said person 19 also inquired about other witnesses who had testimonies at the court, so as to also have them withdraw.

“He asked several times about person (9), person (38) was also mentioned and I told him I don’t know if he was a witness,” stated the witness.

“He asked me if person (43) was meeting with the ‘white people’. He also asked if I knew parents of person (37), there are others I can’t recall,” he added.

The prosecutor put the witness to task as to why person 19 was asking him about particular individuals involved in the ICC case.

“He thought I might I have an influential person who can convince them to withdraw from being ICC witnesses,” he replied.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The witness also alleged threats from person (19), saying at some point he feared for his life.

“I remember he once threatened us that he will kill us if we revealed anything that we discussed there and I felt threatened,” he said.

Gicheru is facing 8 charges of witness bribery and intimidation in what the Prosecution said was an attempt to sabotage the case against Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang.

He denied all the charges during the opening of the trial on February 15, 2022.

The prosecution, during its opening remarks, said they will be presenting evidence of phone records and transactions to confirm that Gicheru acted to prevent witnesses from testifying and coerced them to recant their statements.

The prosecution said they will present evidence showing how Gicheru, while operating from his office in Eldoret, decided which witnesses will be targeted and how much money they will be given.

The prosecution also submitted that Gicheru was to lead the witnesses in signing legal documents to cease cooperation with the court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

GICHERU TRIAL

Gicheru’s defense takes prosecution witness to task over bribery claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — The defense team in the trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness interference charges at the...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Paul Gicheru’s trial commences as prosecution lays out 7 witness tampering counts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — The trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness interference accusations at the International Criminal Court in...

1 week ago

Kenya

ICC case against Lawyer Paul Gicheru to commence next week

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 9 – The trial in the case against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at the International Criminal Court in the Hague will...

February 9, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Gicheru’s case at the ICC faces uncertainty as witnesses refuse to cooperate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The Prosecution Case before the ICC against Kenyan Lawyer Paul Gicheru is facing uncertainty with more witnesses refusing to...

February 7, 2022

Kenya

Police Spokesman tells off UDA over claims of complicity in campaign violence

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19- The National Police Service has termed as baseless allegations by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that it is taking...

January 19, 2022

World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused of ‘crimes against humanity’ at ICC

Paris, France, Oct 12 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused Tuesday of “crimes against humanity” at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his...

October 12, 2021

Kenya

Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s trial at ICC to open on February 15

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – The International Criminal Court in the Hague has set February 15, 2022, as the commencement date for the trial...

October 1, 2021

ICC

ICC rejects Gicheru’s request for a temporary stay of trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – The International Criminal Court (ICC) trial chamber has rejected the request for a temporary stay of proceedings by Paul...

September 24, 2021