George Seda named new North Eastern police commander

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 1 – Mandera County police boss George Seda has been named the new regional police commander for North Eastern in new changes announced by police headquarters.

Seda now replaces Rono Bunei who was moved to Eastern region in the same capacity.

Seda takes over at a time when the region is experiencing a spat of attacks from the Somali-based terror outfit Al-shabaab.

On Monday, 7, people lost their lives when a civilian vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a suspected Al-shabaab attack in Mandera County.

Last month the Office of the President announced new Regional Commissioners within Nairobi and Rift Valley regions following the resignation of George Natembeya as he seeks to join the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial race.

In the new changes, North Eastern Nicodemus Ndalana Regional Commissioner was moved to Harambee House and replaced by James Kianda while Eastern’s Isaiah Nakoru was moved to Western in the same capacity.

Nakoru was replaced by Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki who was promoted to the position.

In the changes announced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, the new Rift Valley Regional Commissioner will be Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim.

The government has termed the new changes in the recent as normal aimed at enhancing operations across the country.

Other than terrorism some areas like the Rift valley region is still experiencing conflicts ranging from cattle rustling, banditry and conflicts over resources.