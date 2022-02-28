Connect with us

The Commission’s Chairperson Joyce Mutinda said the move will ensure that they do not only rely on nominations. /CFM

Kenya

Gender Commission urges Women, youth, PWDs to participate in Aug polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28- The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called on women, youth and people living with disabilities (PWDs) to present themselves as candidates for various elective positions during the August elections.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with political parties at the Kenya School of Government, the Commission’s Chairperson Joyce Mutinda said the move will ensure that they do not only rely on nominations.

“These youth, PWDs, and women are our brothers, sisters, husbands and wives. Let us mobilize them and encourage them to participate as candidates in the August election because the more we get them elected, the less we will fight for their nominations,” said Mutinda.

“You are a Kenyan, you have the right to exercise your democratic right. So please, turn out in large numbers and vie for these seats.”

The Registrar of political parties Ann Nderitu called on political parties to observe the two thirds gender rule even as they prepare for elections pointing out that 15 percent of party funding will be based on gender compliance.

“We have given a significant portion of 15 percent because of the numbers of youth, women and people living with disabilities that a party shall bring on board. So, we urge political parties to go out of their way to get these people and look at the different structures of the society in terms of the ones that are marginalized so that they can come on board,” Nderitu said.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson Samuel Kobia pointed out that it was so unfortunate that during the electoral violence, people with special interests are the ones that suffer most yet their participation in elections is quite low.

He further stated that the commission has already launched a road map that will guide it in promoting peace before, during and after the elections.

“In the road-map guide, there is a provision for all political parties to append their signatures on peace and political decency ahead of the general elections,” Kobia said.

The consultative meeting is aimed at promoting meaningful and greater participation of Special Interest Groups in the political party processes in readiness for the August 9 General Elections.

