Four DCI officers arrested for stealing Sh300,000 from businessman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Police have arrested four Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers for abducting a businessman and stealing Sh300,000 from him.

According to the DCI twitter account, the incident took place last Sunday at Nextgen Mall when the businessman requested for a taxi by the roadside.

The investigative agency stated that he was instead bundled in a waiting car belonging to the officers.

“Their actions are isolated indiscipline cases that do not represent our moral values and what we stand for. We are an investigative body that is responsive to the security needs and requirements of every Kenyan and such acts do not in any way define who we are,” the DCI stated.

It pointed out that one of the officers then transferred Sh40,000 from the businessman’s MPesa account to his.

The DCI explained that following this, they proceeded to the man’s apartment where they grabbed some Sh272,000 before dumping him at Choma Zone, along Mombasa Road

The agency urged those who may have been robbed by officers to report at the Serious Crimes Unit headquarters for action.

“Consequently, we caution any police officers on the wrong side of the law, that stern and prompt action shall be taken against them, in strict fidelity to the law regardless of the service they are from.”