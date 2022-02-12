Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia joins Westlands parliamentary race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has joined the Westlands parliamentary race and is set to battle it out with Nelson Havi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a statement, Kisia indicated that “after a lot of soul searching and consultations with various stakeholders, I am happy to announce my candidature for the Westlands parliamentary seat for the elections to be held on August 9, 2022.

In 2013 he unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.

Kisia was appointed as the Nairobi Town Clerk in April 20o9, and served until June 2012.

Prior to that, he was the Managing Director at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

He served as the Chairman of the Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) before moving to KICC.