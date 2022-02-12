Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Football fan Isaac Juma's children during his burial in Mumias. /CFM

Kenya

Football fan Isaac Juma buried in Mumias, Kakamega

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – The late AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars number one football fan, Isaac Juma was buried on Saturday in Mumias, Kakamega.

Juma was hacked to death two weeks ago in an assault incident at his home.

Mourners grieved the football fan by wearing in their favorite jerseys and painting their bodies using the national flag colours which Juma used to do when attending key football matches by Harambee Stars.

At the burial, talks on the disputed land that led to the death of Juma flooded the air with children and relatives of the late Juma asking the government to relocate them.

Brian Juma, the son to the late football fan stated that they can no longer stay in the disputed land as they fear for their safety.

“My dad whenever he came home after going for football matches, he used to tell us that his sister are giving him sleepless night over land wrangles. Please government wake up and tells us where we will go.  We cannot stay on this land,” said Juma’s son.

His eldest daughter Teresia Juma called on the National government and the Kakamega County government to intervene in the situation by relocating them.

“If the government is really looking on welfare of the vulnerable, please take this land and relocate us. if you hear my cry please save us,” she said

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria back on his feet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is back on his feet after spending over six months in hospital....

14 mins ago

World

Myanmar junta says to free over 800 prisoners

Yangon (AFP), Feb 12 – Myanmar’s junta on Saturday announced an amnesty for more than 800 prisoners, as it held a parade and show...

28 mins ago

Kenya

2017 was my one of my worst and difficult years – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12- President Uhuru Kenyatta now says that 2017 was one of his worst and most difficult years as a result of...

31 mins ago

Kenya

Four DCI officers arrested for stealing Sh300,000 from businessman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Police have arrested four Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers for abducting a businessman and stealing Sh300,000 from him....

45 mins ago

Kenya

Why I am the best candidate for the Westlands Parliamentary seat – Philip Kisia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Former Nairobi Town Philp Kisia says he opted to join the Westlands parliamentary race as he is the best...

1 hour ago

World

Biden and Putin to speak as US warns Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’

Moscow (AFP), Feb 11 – Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to speak with his US and French counterparts on Saturday after the United...

1 hour ago

World

Protest convoy approaches Paris defying police deployment

Paris (AFP), Feb 12 – Thousands of opponents of coronavirus rules encamped on the outskirts of Paris early Saturday resumed their way to the...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Will there a be second earthquake as Kenya Kwanza, Azimio tour Western Kenya?

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12-The battle zone for votes ahead of the August polls has continued to gain momentum with Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the...

2 hours ago