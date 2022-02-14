Films board vows action against promotors of inciteful content

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — The Kenya Film Classification Board (KCFB) has vowed to remain vigilant and act against promotors of audio-visual content published on social media platforms with the intention to stir incitement and hate.

KCFB Acting Chief Executive Officer Christopher Wambua told a press conference in Nairobi on Monday that the board had enhanced vigilance after noting an increase in production of inciting and hate speech content.

“The board has noted a worrying trend where audio-visual content bordering on political incitement and hate speech is being produced, uploaded and peddled on social media platforms in blatant breach of provisions of Article 33 and 34 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and the Film Classification Guidelines,” the board said through a statement.

CEO Wambua further noted that the board has the mandate to regulate such inciteful content and consequently it has gone ahead to flag them down and report the same to the relevant Government and private sector agencies.

“We recently wrote to Facebook to take down the Madoadoa video which the board classified as political incitement and we reported the same to NCIC for further investigations,” he said.

The board reiterated that it is committed to working closely with not only the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) but also the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to execute its regulatory mandate especially in the electioneering period.

The content regulatory agency urged content creators, the media and the public in general to be cautious of the content they upload as the freedom of expression is premised on responsibility.