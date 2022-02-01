Connect with us

Capital News
Capital FM's Managing Director Mr Feisal Baghazal.

Top stories

Feisal Baghazal appointed Capital FM Managing Director

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Mr. Feisal Baghazal is the new Managing Director at Capital FM.
Mr. Feisal’s appointment which took effect on January 17th was announced by the station’s Group Chairperson Mary-Ann Musangi.
“Mr Feisal brings a wealth of experience with over 15 years of progressive leadership, business management, sales and marketing,” Mary-Ann said.
Feisal has worked in senior leadership positions in Coca Cola-Kenya Tanzania, South Africa, Myanmar, Melkam Moringa-Ethiopia and Highlands Soft Drinks-Kenya.
At Capital FM, Feisal will oversee the overall management of the company whilst providing direction on strategic planning.
Capital prides itself on being a trendsetter through continuous innovation and creativity.
Below are some of the photos of Mr Feisal interacting with staff at Capital FM.

Mr Feisal Baghazal at the News Department on February 27, 2022.

 

