Feisal Baghazal appointed Capital FM Managing Director

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Mr. Feisal Baghazal is the new Managing Director at Capital FM.

Mr. Feisal’s appointment which took effect on January 17th was announced by the station’s Group Chairperson Mary-Ann Musangi.

“Mr Feisal brings a wealth of experience with over 15 years of progressive leadership, business management, sales and marketing,” Mary-Ann said.

Feisal has worked in senior leadership positions in Coca Cola-Kenya Tanzania, South Africa, Myanmar, Melkam Moringa-Ethiopia and Highlands Soft Drinks-Kenya.

At Capital FM, Feisal will oversee the overall management of the company whilst providing direction on strategic planning.

Capital prides itself on being a trendsetter through continuous innovation and creativity.

Below are some of the photos of Mr Feisal interacting with staff at Capital FM.