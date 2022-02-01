Top stories
Feisal Baghazal appointed Capital FM Managing Director
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – The late Alex Murimi Nderi popularly known as DJ Lithium was buried on Friday in an emotional send-off ceremony...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – As we mourn Capital FM’s Alex Murimi Nderi, many have asked why he chose to call himself DJ Lithium....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Capital FM’s Alex Murimi popularly known as DJ Lithium is dead. DJ Lithium died on Wednesday at the Nairobi...
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – Capital FM has assured its loyal listeners, advertisers and all other stakeholders of smooth running operations and full compliance...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kenyan media houses have signed an agreement with the Media Council of Kenya on Internship and Industrial Placement of...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 23 – As Capital FM marked celebrations to mark its 25th anniversary of being The Best Mix of Music, news and...